Chris Jericho Reveals Original Plans For AEW Full Gear 2022, Talks Eddie Kingston Feud

Chris Jericho sounded off on some hot topics on the latest episode of his “Talk Is Jericho” podcast.

Among them were the original plans for his ROH title match at AEW Full Gear, fireballs in AEW and his rivalry with “The Mad King” Eddie Kingston.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the show where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On his feud with Kingston and who had the idea to introduce a fireball: “Then we go into April 13th with Danny Garcia and Jake Hager versus Kingston, Ortiz and Santana in New Orleans and that one was, once again, just kind of a brawl to set the tone which led to the fireball angle which of course started the whole ‘Wizard’ thing and that was an idea that Eddie Kingston had because he had seen it in, I believe, Puerto Rico or something. He wanted to be hit with a fireball and I was like, ‘All right, well let’s see if we can figure that out’ and we did and that started a whole new gimmick and once again, these things just happen because you are, like I always say, letting the story lead you and not manipulating the story itself.”

On what the original plan was for Full Gear ROH title match: “The cool thing was the idea originally was to do me and Claudio [Castagnoli] at Full Gear. One other idea was to do me and Bryan [Danielson] at Full Gear for the Ring of Honor Title and then Tony [Khan] had the idea of a three-way, Bryan versus Claudio versus Jericho. We still weren’t quite feeling it and then Tony, once again — he really is a smart guy. He won the Booker of the Year for a reason. He came up with the idea of putting Sammy [Guevara] in there and making it a four-way. Now we have to figure out how that works storyline-wise and we got it.”

H/T to POST Wrestling for transcribing the above quotes.