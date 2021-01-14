Chris Jericho Reveals That He Tested Positive For Covid In 2020

During his Talk is Jericho podcast, Chris Jericho revealed that he tested positive for Covid-19 in 2020:

“I tested positive, maybe back in September. and I had zero symptoms. One of the ones that you said… I had my ten days in isolation. Stayed away from everybody. And, I didn’t have a symptom, I didn’t even know I had it. I went and got tested just in general, and it’s one of the ones where they said I was positive, and I was like, “Really?” You serious?’,”

“And I had nothing, like I didn’t have a headache, I didn’t have a cough, which is a very lucky thing. But I think, on top of that, Alex, and you’ll know this… once I did have it and it wasn’t a false positive ’cause I took three different tests and they were all positive, but now, I have the antibodies.” (quotes courtesy of RingsideNews.com)

Jericho had appeared on every episode of Dynamite in September and here was the schedule courtesy of cagematch.de and F4WOnline.com message board member bootlegjaye:

9/2 was live on 9/2 (Jericho vs. Joey Janela)

9/9 was live on 9/9 (Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Janela and Sonny Kiss)

9/16 was taped on 9/10 (Jericho and Hager vs. Private Party)

9/22 Late Night Dynamite was taped on 9/10 (Jericho on commentary)

9/23 was live on 9/23 (Jericho backstage segment with MJF)

9/30 was taped on 9/25 (Jericho vs. Isiah Kassidy)

10/7 was live on 10/7 (Jericho and Hager vs. Serpentico and Luther)

On September 24th, Fightful.com reported news about a Covid-19 outbreak in AEW:

“Fightful, in collaboration with Spectrum Sports 360’s Jon Alba, were able to confirm that multiple wrestlers and talent present at All Elite Wrestling’s September 9 tapings tested positive for COVID-19 in the two weeks since. We were not told if those tests were separately conducted or if they were conducted and diagnosed at either set of tapings.”

Jericho had performed with Fozzy in Sturgis during the previous month with the last show being on August 9th.

Jericho’s comments about testing positive start at 8:22 into the podcast: