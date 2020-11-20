Chris Jericho Reveals What He Is Trying To Accomplish In AEW

During an appearance on Konnan’s podcast, Chris Jericho commented on his recent AEW storylines and what he is trying to accomplish:

“My feuds always have heat. They always have a beginning, a middle, and an end and it’s always planned out accordingly. Sometimes you might have to wait, but isn’t that what great storytelling is? I’m not the booker for anybody. I’m the booker for myself. I don’t have creative control. I did it with the whole Moxley story. I did it with the whole Cody story. I did it with the whole Orange Cassidy and now with the whole MJF. I think Moxley was 12 weeks and Cody was 10 or 12 weeks and we could have probably gone longer with that one. In order to have a story, there has to be ups and downs. The original idea and the original connection between MJF and I is the comedic element because they are very similar characters. There is a lot more to this and the idea is to make everybody a much bigger star coming out of it than they did going in. At this point in my career, all I’m about is entertaining and being creatively stimulated and not doing the same old same old. I also came up in wrestling with ‘80s WWF. Yes, we loved Andre and Hogan. Yes, we loved Steamboat and Savage. Don’t forget that Steamboat and Savage was based all around George “The Animal” Steele, the most ridiculous character of all time. There was Vince McMahon singing Stand Back with Hulk Hogan playing bass in the background. I love that stuff. I always did and Vince loves the stuff. So, I’m like, let me try some stuff. The song and dance routine, I wouldn’t do that with anybody, that was MJF’s idea by the way. The guy was a childhood prodigy. He’s been singing and dancing since he was five years old. If there was ever a time to try it, let’s do it. Are we going to do it every week? No. Is it something people will always remember? Yes.”

(quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)