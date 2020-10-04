Chris Jericho Reveals What Was Originally Planned For AEW All Out

During his Saturday Night live stream, Chris Jericho was answering fan questions and talked about how a match with him against Mike Tyson was originally planned for the AEW All Out PPV last month:

“Originally, I was supposed to work with [Mike] Tyson at the September pay-per-view, All Out 2, and we just couldn’t get it done in time. So, the second match I had with Orange was originally going to be the Mimosa Mayhem but we moved it to the rubber match position.” (quote courtesy of Fightful.com)

Jericho noted in an interview with WrestleZone.com earlier this year that he wanted to be the opponent in Mike Tyson’s first official wrestling match.