Chris Jericho Reveals Why Vince McMahon Didn’t Want Him To Change His Theme Music

Chris Jericho discussed in a recent interview on The Chris Van Vliet Show why Vince McMahon didn’t want him to change his entrance music. Here is what he had to say:

“I dabbled with changing my music a few times, and Vince was always very against it. I even had – when I came back in 2010 maybe where it was kind of the end of the world as you know it Jericho…I wanted to use Avenged Sevenfold’s “Nightmare”, but Vince didn’t want that. Then I tried to get Zach Wylde from Black Label Society to do a version and Vince didn’t like that. He said “Your music is evergreen” and he’s right. If I’m in WWE, that’s my music. But the moment I left WWE, it’s like I don’t want to have to deal with getting the rights to “Break the Walls Down”, nor do I want to even use it.”

