AEW star Chris Jericho recently took to an episode of his Talk Is Jericho podcast, where he discussed a number of topics including how he doesn’t really think about retiring from wrestling.

Jericho said, “It’s interesting to me because I don’t really think about stuff like retirement. My retirement match will be whatever storyline we have, when that moment comes, it could be tomorrow, it could be ten years.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.