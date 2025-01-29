Chris Jericho Says He Isn’t Worried About Possible Induction Into WWE Hall Of Fame

Chris Jericho isn’t concerned with whether or not he is ever inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

As he sees it, it’s not real anyway.

The ROH World Champion spoke about the topic during an interview this week with The Toronto Sun. Featured below is an excerpt from the discussion where he speaks on this subject with his thoughts:

“I’m not one of those guys who cares about the Hall of Fame because I don’t think it’s really real anyway,” Jericho said. “In some ways, it’s like, ‘Eh, whatever.’ In other ways, I want to pull a Sex Pistols and just refuse to show up. Send a letter saying, ‘Do not mention my name,’ like Axl Rose did. What a great wrestling thing to do. It doesn’t matter to me, it really doesn’t. It’s great that guys go in there and I’m glad they get a chance to, but I’m already a Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame is up here [points to head]. It’s more for the fans. At this point in time, I could get put in the Hall of Fame and maybe get booed out of the building. We’ll see what happens. For right here, right now, I’m enjoying what I’m still doing and I definitely wouldn’t go in the Hall of Fame if I’m still actively performing in the ring. We’ll see where it goes. For right now, I feel good, I’m doing great work, and when I feel it’s time to hang up the boots, I will do so. Until then, I’m enjoying being part of the business, as I always have for the last 34 years.”

Check out the complete interview below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.