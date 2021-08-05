Chris Jericho Says He “Knows Nothing” About CM Punk & AEW

Chris Jericho recently spoke with Kenny McIntosh of Inside The Ropes and was asked if he’d like to see Punk in AEW.

“Well, I mean, the short answer is, ‘Of course.’ I mean, he’s one of the few guys out there that has has this mythology surrounding him because he hasn’t wrestled so long,” Jericho answered.

Punk is rumored to debut for AEW on Friday, August 30 for the special “The First Dance” edition of Rampage from the United Center in Chicago. Jericho mentioned how much buzz AEW already has, and pointed to how more than 12,000 tickets have been sold for the United Center event.

“So, it would create a huge buzz that would add to the already huge buzz that we have,” Jericho said of Punk signing. “And I think just the fact that 12,000 tickets sold at the United Center without one name even being announced, or one match even being announced, shows just how much anticipation there is for all of these things. So, yeah, we’ll see what happens.”

Jericho claimed to know nothing about Punk joining the company. He said AEW currently has great momentum without Punk, and will continue to have that great momentum, and will have great momentum if Punk does sign.

“And I honestly, really don’t know. It’s something that I know nothing about,” Jericho claimed. “Obviously, it’s intriguing and I’ll be watching along with everybody else to see what happens. But we’ve got great momentum without Punk and we’ll have great momentum continuing without him, and great momentum with him if he shows up. So either way, I think we’ve built ourselves up into a great position right now.”