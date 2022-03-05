Chris Jericho Says He Turned Down Offer To Be An EVP In AEW

During an interview with SI.com to promote the 2022 AEW Revolution PPV, Chris Jericho talked about his role with the company:

“You mentioned earlier that I wasn’t an EVP. The only reason I wasn’t an EVP is because I didn’t want to be. They asked me and I said, ‘No, that’s way too much work for what you’re planning on doing.’ And Tony Khan’s the boss, anyways. I knew that from the start. So I wasn’t going to play grab-a– and use EVP as an ego boost. F— that. Just give me more money. My job was to be a big star and make new ones so everyone is valuable. Look at the guys I worked with in those first three months. I helped Cody reinvent himself. Jon Moxley, Jungle Boy, Scorpio Sky, Darby Allin. The Elite, working with them on a national scale. Giving a stage for Santana and Ortiz and Sammy Guevara, reinventing Jake Hager. Then getting into it with Orange Cassidy and then a whole year with MJF. We needed to show we had some really big names in AEW, which we do.”