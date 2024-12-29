Chris Jericho Says He’ll Never Do A Retirement Match Just For The Money

Top AEW star and ROH World Champion Chris Jericho spoke with Z100 New York on a number of topics, including how he will never do a retirement tour or match just for the money.

Jericho said, “It is, but I’ve never done anything for money. Honestly, never have. When I was 19, I was wrestling, not for money, because there was no money to be made. I was putting 55 cents of gas in my car because that’s all I had. If you do stuff that you love, the money always follows. If you do something for money, it usually never works out the way you want it to. To me, I’ll know when it’s time, and we’ll go from there.”

On still enjoying wrestling:

“For right now, I’m still enjoying this at the highest of levels that you can enjoy something. People are like, ‘You still enjoy it?’ If I didn’t enjoy it, I wouldn’t do it. There is no way I would do it at this point in time.”

You can check out Jericho’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)