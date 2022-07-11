Chris Jericho Says “It’s F*cking Disrespectful” When Fans Call Out Wrestling Botches

AEW Star Chris Jericho recently spoke with the True Geordie podcast for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. During the discussion, Jericho commented on wrestling fans calling out botches.

“Things happen in a match. The f*cking word I hate the most that fans use is botch. ‘Oh, you botched that one.’ Shut your f*cking mouth. There is no such thing as a botch. This is a live show. Mistakes happen. Why? Because we are human beings and we’re live.”

“If it happens in a hockey game, the fans don’t start chanting in unison ‘You f*cked up, you f*cked up’. If you go to a Broadway play and someone fumbles their lines, people don’t start chanting ‘You f*cked up, you f*cked up.’ You go to a wrestling match and miss a hip toss. People start chanting. That’s bullsh*t. It’s f*cking disrespectful. And wrestling fans walk the line of being disrespectful. WWE Hall of Fame and people are f*cking booing the Bushwhackers for being in the Hall of Fame? F*ck you. So that to me is like yeah, I love wrestling fans. If there were no fans there will be no career of Chris Jericho, but you guys gotta keep it in check sometimes and show some respect.”

(quotes courtesy of SEScoops.com)