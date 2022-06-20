Chris Jericho Talks Candidly About MJF’s Ongoing Negotiations With AEW

Chris Jericho recently spoke with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the leader of the Jericho Appreciation Society (J.A.S.) spoke at length about the ongoing contract situation between MJF and AEW.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On MJF’s current AEW contract situation and how he’ll soon be in a similar position when his deal with the company expires in approximately 18 months: “We’ll see how it plays out. I’m happy with my contract and I know in a year-and-a-half when my contract is done, we’ll have some negotiations to discuss and that’s how it goes. Until then, I want to do the best performances that I can, put on the best shows and the best stories, keep the people interested happy, and excited and when that contract is up, I’ll be rewarded for it.”

On a contract being a contract for a reason and how he’s staying out of the MJF/AEW situation: “After 30 years in this business, I’ve learned if it doesn’t have anything to do with me I stay the hell out of it. I don’t really care. If I had an angle with MJF or if I was involved in the contracts I’d be much more interested in it, but I stay out of it, it has nothing to do with me. Only thing I will say is a contract is a contract. If every athlete in every sport wanted to be paid more now, then what’s the point of having a contract, you know what I mean?”

On how he doesn’t see MJF leaving AEW anytime soon and how MJF isn’t as good as he thinks he is: “MJF is [26]. He has a lot to learn. He’s not as good as he thinks he is and like I said, it really is nothing to do with me but I’m sure he’ll be back. 18 months is a long time to stay at home and that’s Tony Khan’s prerogative. You’re under contract, you want to stay at home? You can stay at home and not get paid and that’s what happens. We see it happen in other companies and that’s just how it goes. If you didn’t expect that, then why did you sign your contract in the first place?”

Check out the complete interview at talkSPORT.com.