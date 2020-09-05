Chris Jericho Says NXT Losing To AEW Every Week Is Embarrassing

During a recent interview with talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy, Chris Jericho commented on tonight’s AEW All Out event, NXT possibly moving to Tuesday nights, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

Chris Jericho on the rumors of NXT possibly moving to Tuesday nights: “They came on Wednesday just to mess with us. Take your head out of your ass and go make money. Don’t worry about our company. We’re not worried about you. We don’t have a screen up that shows what’s going on every moment on NXT like they do for Dynamite – leave us alone. Do your own thing. Go to Tuesdays, grab an extra 250k viewers, finally get your demo where it needs to be because it’s embarrassing on a Wednesday night against us.”

Jericho on Demo God not being a gimmick: “The Demo God thing is not a gimmick, it’s real. So go! Go to Tuesday, go to Sunday, go to any other day that you want. But don’t exist just to mess with us because we’re beating you every single week. It’s kind of embarrassing for NXT at this point. So I think you should throw the red flag, retreat, go to Tuesdays, get more viewers, make more money, get more guys over and don’t worry about what we’re doing because we’re going to continue on either way. And we’re winning every week anyways, so just go your own way. That’s the best way to do it.”

His thoughts on Roman Reigns turning heel: “I’m a huge fan of Roman Reigns. I think as a heel he’s going to be leaps and bounds better than as a babyface which will then allow him to become a babyface, which will be leaps and bounds over him being a heel. I love Joe. He’s a great worker. I loved working with him. I probably worked with him 40 times in 2016 and 2017. We did house shows all around the world and he’s got a great personality. If you would just let Roman Reigns be himself, he’ll get over even more so. He’s just a cool guy. He reminds me The Rock. If you’re a guy you want to have a beer with him if you’re a girl you want to go on a date with him. But he doesn’t really get a chance to show that – just let him relax and be himself and I have no doubt that he can be the top star in WWE for sure – which he kind of already is, but to a point where everybody knows it, agrees with it and nobody is complaining.”