Chris Jericho Says Rick Steiner “Has Always Been A Bully” Who Got Away With It Because Of His Name

As PWMania.com previously reported, Gisele Shaw, a transgender wrestler and Impact Wrestling star, claimed that WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner made derogatory remarks about her. Several wrestlers, including AEW’s Chris Jericho, have publicly expressed their support for Shaw.

On Instagram, Jericho wrote the following:

“Hey! Don’t even worry about this. #RickSteiner has always been a bully and has gotten away with so much because he is a ‘Steiner’. Makes me laugh cause I fell for the same shit when he bullied me, Eddie, Chris, Oscar, juvie etc at World War 3 1997!! I got your back @giseleshaw08 …and if Rick has an issue with this, I’d love to discuss with him anytime. It’s 2023 dude…grow the fuck up!”