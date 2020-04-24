Chris Jericho Says Security Blocked Him For Seeing WWE’s Setup At New York Toy Fair

During the latest edition of the Major Wrestling Figure Podcast, Chris Jericho revealed that he had a hard time entering the WWE room at the New York Toy Fair in February. He said,

“I was downstairs and I wanted to see the WWE setup and they said I couldn’t go. I was like, ‘the fuck I can’t. I’ve made these guys millions of dollars in action figures, you’re telling me I can’t go up there?’ I walked up there and there’s a security guard who won’t let me in but one of the guys who works for [Mattel] was like, ‘come on in.’ I came in and was filming stuff on Instagram and the guy said, ‘please don’t post that, I could lose my job.’ I’m like, is this where we’re at? You’re going to lose your job because you let ‘the enemy’ in to just look — by the way, it was a real shitty set-up the WWE had compared to [AEW’s]. I was very surprised. WWE is usually so spot-on when it comes to those things. Especially being in New York and knowing [AEW] was going to be there.”