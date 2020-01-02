Chris Jericho Says The AEW World Championship Title Is Just A Prop

Chris Jericho recently did an interview with TheAquarian.com. Here are the highlights.

Question about being World Champion influenced his decision to join AEW:

“It doesn’t work that way. I would never say that. The belt is just a prop anyway. The important thing is how you conduct yourself, how you work in the ring, and how you connect with the audience. That’s much more important than having a title.”

Leaving WWE:

“I did all I could do in WWE. Now I like being part of a company that I’m bringing up from scratch. That appeals to me. I could go back to WWE tomorrow and I know exactly where I’d stand. I prefer being here. There’s no limits. It’s uncharted waters. We don’t even know what’s going to happen from day to day at AEW. Also I think the fans like an alternative. Wednesday nights on TV rock now.”