Chris Jericho Seemingly Hints That He Will Not Work With CM Punk

Chris Jericho and CM Punk have been feuding since at least the AEW All Out event, when Punk made comments at the post-event conference and then got into a brawl with The Elite backstage.

Jericho allegedly told Punk at All Out that he was a cancer to the promotion. Punk went on an Instagram rant, ripping Jon Moxley, Dave Meltzer, and Chris Jericho.

As previously reported, AEW is planning to bring Punk back to television on the June 21 episode of Dynamite. A meeting with AEW President Khan, Punk, Jericho, and others is planned for the near future.

However, according to Jericho’s recent tweets, the former AEW World Heavyweight Champion does not want to work with Punk.

As PWMania.com previously reported, he replied to a tweet from someone who included a photo of Jericho and Punk with the caption, “Chris Jericho @IAmJericho, correct me if I am wrong but you’ve always been willing to work with everyone and you always do what’s best for business. People are foolish to suggest otherwise. -TJ.”

Jericho responded, “Not everyone.”

After a media outlet shared a screenshot of the post, Jericho stated, “I don’t play games guys….”

You can check out the tweets below: