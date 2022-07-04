Chris Jericho Set For Special Guest Appearance On TruTV’s “Impractical Jokers” Thursday At 10/9c (Videos)

“Le Champion” will be pulling some ribs on some familiar faces this Thursday night.

The leader of the Jericho Appreciation Society, AEW star Chris Jericho, has been announced as a special guest on the new season of TruTV’s “Impractical Jokers.”

The show featuring the pro wrestling legend is scheduled to premiere this Thursday night at 10/9c.

Watch some preview footage of Chris Jericho’s appearance on Thursday night’s edition of “Impractical Jokers” on TruTV via the videos embedded below courtesy of the official Twitter feeds of AEW and TruTV.