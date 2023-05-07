Chris Jericho Shares Interesting Fan Art, Hikaru Shida On “Hey! (EW),” Angelico Birthday

– Chris Jericho surfaced on his own Twitter account with some fan art that shows a drawing of the scene from AEW television where the Jericho Appreciation Society and The Outcasts attacked Adam Cole and Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. Check out the fan art in the tweet embedded below courtesy of the official Twitter feed of the real-life wrestling wizard.

– Also new from the AEW Twitter world is a tweet wishing a happy birthday to Angelico. The wrestling veteran, who was born on May 7, 1987, celebrates a birthday today. Check out the tweet from AEW wishing Angelico a happy birthday via the post embedded below.

Happiest of birthdays today to @AngelicoAAA! pic.twitter.com/4JQlZPjaSH — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 7, 2023

– As advertised, the latest episode of the weekly digital series, “Hey! (EW),” with RJ City dropped on Sunday morning. Check out the full episode, featuring special guest, former AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida, via the video embedded below courtesy of the official All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel.