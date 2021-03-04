Chris Jericho Shoots On How WWE Treated Sting and Big Show

During an interview with DigitalSpy.com, Chris Jericho commented on how WWE treated Sting and the Big Show:

“These are guys that were kind of almost insulted in their WWE runs. [Sting and Wight were] definitely not treated with too much respect over the last few years.”

“We treat our legends with respect, we don’t make jokes out of them and WWE is notorious for that, whether it’s Sting, Paul Wight, Tully Blanchard, Arn Anderson, Jake Roberts, Dustin Rhodes, throw in Chris Jericho.

“We know how to treat our legendary performers with respect and make them all look great and make them all worthy of being in AEW because if they aren’t worthy of being in AEW why would they be there?”

“Everybody’s that’s under contract in AEW is there and designed to be as much of a star as they possibly can be.”