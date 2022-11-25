Chris Jericho Slams Fan for Referring to AEW as “Amateur Hour”

Chris Jericho has been a part of the pro wrestling industry for over thirty years and has reinvented himself several times. In 2019, Jericho took a chance on AEW before President Tony Khan landed a television deal with TNT, which is now TBS.

Jericho is one of AEW’s biggest stars and will fight to defend Khan’s company. Since its inception, AEW has had its fair share of critics. A fan insulted AEW on Twitter by calling it “amateur hour.”

Jericho blasted the fan in a way only he could by writing, “Hey Hazzyness…go f*** your a**.”

On AEW Dynamite this week, Jericho successfully defended his ROH World Championship against Tomohiro Ishii.

Jericho defended his ROH World Heavyweight Title against Bryan Danielson, Sammy Guevara, and Claudio Castagnoli at AEW Full Gear.