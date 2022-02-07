Chris Jericho Speaks On Vince McMahon Having The Same Booking Mindset As His Father

On a recent episode of his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze, Jr. spoke to Chris Jericho about his wrestling career.

During it, the former WWE creative writer recalled how he had trouble pitching ideas to Vince McMahon for stories for smaller wrestlers.

“When I went to pitch ideas I would run into walls a lot, and then you and I had a conversation, and again I don’t know if you’ll remember this, but I was having a hard time pitching some of the smaller guys. And you just kinda smiled, and looked away like you were remembering something way back when, and I didn’t know what it was but I’m like staring at him like what’s he gonna say, what’s he gonna say?

And whatever you were gonna say you changed to ‘Freddie, he’s his father’s son.’ I went ‘What do you mean?’ I grew up with no dad, so it didn’t click with me. And you said ‘His dad loved the big guys, and he’s his father’s son, so he’s always gonna see the big guy able to beat up the small guy, no matter how much evidence you show him, because his father told him it was that way.’

And I remember like, getting on the plane with Vince, and kinda like looking at him, and it changed my whole philosophy on how I pitched things.”