Chris Jericho Speaks Out On Fozzy Holding Concerts During Pandemic

Chris Jericho is with his band Fozzy, performing in North Dakota, South Dakota, and Iowa. Jericho spoke about how and why the band resumed playing, despite the COVID-19 pandemic during his latest live stream on YouTube channel.

On his concerts: “We actually did four shows this week. And the reason for that is we had our tour, the Save the World Tour, which was originally booked for April and May. They got postponed to July and August, and then got postponed to October and November. But four shows remained in August, and I was like ‘How?’ Well the shows are in South Dakota, and North Dakota, and we have one in Fort Madison, Iowa, which is right near the border of South Dakota. And the reason why the shows are happening — have happened. We did two already, we got our third one tonight, is because these states of North Dakota and South Dakota have low COVID cases, less than 1,000 in both states, I think Florida had 9,000 today alone.”

On taking precautions: “Yeah, so the venues are either outside or they’re half capacity. Like, we’re sold out tonight in Minot with I think 50% capacity. Last night we were sold out in Sioux Falls, SD with — I think there was 35% capacity. We hand out masks at the door, temperature checks, all that stuff. Basically, we stay on the bus all day, everyone in the Fozzy camp, crew and band, has been tested. And yeah, so that’s kind of how we’re doing it, everything’s been going good. It’s been so great to be back on stage again after seven months. The last gig we played was on the Jericho cruise, which is so hard to believe. It’s like it was on a different planet, back in the days before the [coronavirus] changed everything.”

(H/T Heel By Nature)