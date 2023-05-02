Chris Jericho Starring In ‘Country Hearts’ Movie On UPtv, Jericho Comments

Chris Jericho has landed his latest acting role, as he will appear in a UPtv film.

The top AEW star will appear in the UPtv original film ‘Country Hearts,’ Variety reports.

The film will also star Lanie McAuley, Katerina Maria, Brendan Morgan, Jeff Irving, Craig Strickland, David Pinard, Michelle Nolden, Genevieve Fisher, Roy Lewis, Lara Amersey, Greg Ellwand, Bebsabe Duque, Celine Bauwmans, and Neil Whitely.

The following is the film’s synopsis:

“The daughters of country music and rock & roll royalty who find themselves at a crossroads, torn between following their dreams of performing or helping their father run their up-and-coming horse breeding business. Between old flames, new love, best friends and family – they’ll all need the strength of each other to face the next steps.”

“After playing evil priests, insane asylum security chiefs, redneck social media whistle blowers and cult leaders, I jumped at the chance to play a nice guy for once in ‘Country Hearts!’” Chris Jericho said in a statement. “I was able to flex my acting chops and my character range in these movies and it was a blast to play Bones Jamieson…father, ranch owner and rock star…which basically mirrors me in real life!”

The film is set to be released this fall. Country Hearts Christmas, the sequel, has already been greenlit.

Jericho commented on the news, he tweeted: