Chris Jericho Suffers Rare TV Defeat to “Jobber” on AEW Winter is Coming Dynamite

After a huge upset on Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite broadcast on TBS, a new star is born.

Chris Jericho stated that he will wrestle a “tune up” match against a “jobber” on this week’s broadcast. The “jobber” was Action Andretti, who is a rising star that has been wrestling for about three years.

Andretti has wrestled on independent shows all over the country, as well as at AEW Dark tapings. On this week’s show, he looked great and came close to winning the match several times, but Jericho came out on top.

To everyone’s surprise, Andretti was able to roll up Jericho for the victory. Following the match, Jericho stared in disbelief as Andretti celebrated at ringside.

The announcers discussed Jericho’s loss to Claudio Castagnoli’s airplane spin at ROH Final Battle prior to the match, and it appears that Jericho may be going through some rough times until he regains his confidence.

Following the commercial break, Jericho was shown destroying furniture backstage, and Tony Khan declared Andretti to be All Elite.

