Chris Jericho Supports Mark Henry After Ryback’s Online Shots At Henry

AEW star Chris Jericho took to Twitter this week to defend WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry amid the online beef between The World’s Strongest Man and former WWE Superstar Ryback.

As noted, Ryback and Henry have went back & forth over Twitter and Busted Open Radio this week. You can click here for the latest lengthy comments from both wrestlers. Jericho tweeted on Monday night and praised Henry, calling him a great worker and a true gentleman who worked his way into being a true main event star for WWE. He wrote:

“For the record, @TheMarkHenry is a great worker, a true gentleman & STRONG AF for reals!! He also made all the towns & ate all the crow for years…until he figured the shit out and became a TRUE main event star for the @wwe! He also attacked me in a hotel room once…grrrr! [star struck emoji]”

Ryback and Henry have not responded to Jericho’s comments as of this writing. Jericho also praised Ryback last year as being a “great worker” and safe in the ring.