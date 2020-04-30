Chris Jericho Talks About AEW Returning To Live Shows, His Commentary Work, More

During a recent interview with Newsweek, Chris Jericho commented on AEW returning to live shows, his commentary work, the TNT Championship tournament, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On how he’s dealing with staying at home during the current situation: “I’m doing something different every day and keeping creatively stimulated. I find that the worst thing you could do is kind of fall into the trap of, ‘Oh, it’s like Groundhog Day, it’s like every other day because that’s just the way it is’ … The more you kind of basically entertain yourself, the better off you’re going to be. Hopefully we’re on the back end of this and things will start getting better so we can continue to improve the situation that we’re all in right now.”

On AEW returning to live shows: “I think everybody kind of wants to get back to work. We’re trying to start slowly and integrate back into life and I think it’s perfect. Obviously, we’ll take precautions and all that sort of stuff but it’s time to get back on track and I’m looking forward to it.”

On his commentary work: “I’m the leader of the Inner Circle, and I’m Le Champion. I think that was a great kind of stopgap measure to keep the star power on the show because we had a smaller crew for those four weeks that will plug up the gaps and I can kind of be one of the focuses of the show without being the focus of the show if that makes sense … As fun as it is to commentate, that’s maybe something I’ll do more in the future,” says Jericho. “But I think it’s time to kind of take control again, outside of the commentary booth.”

On the TNT Championship Tournament: “I think it’s good to have a purpose and every show needs to have a purpose. The more focus you can give to each show, the more interesting it becomes to watch.” This focus is greatly needed right now as they’ve had a minimal roster to work with and their current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley resides in Las Vegas and hasn’t been available for the tapings. So I think we’ve done it the right way and we’ve got a lot of guys that will be taking perfect advantage of this.”