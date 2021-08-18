Chris Jericho Talks About Incident On AEW Dynamite With Fan Jumping The Barricade

During an appearance on the Zaslow Show podcast, Chris Jericho talked about the recent incident on AEW Dynamite where a fan jumped the barricade:

“I got hit with a D battery in San Francisco once. Who the hell is bringing D batteries to shows? You get that from time to time. Even when we were in Miami, somebody tried to hit the ring. You see them coming and it’s one of those things where it doesn’t happen often and DON’T TRY IT if anyone is listening because it doesn’t end up well for you. I can see them coming and you have to get in the ring at some point and that’s what people don’t understand. When you get in the ring, you put your head down and go through the ropes and that’s where you have the chance to make sure nothing bad happens. Don’t throw things and don’t try to get in the ring are the number one rules. The mindset of ‘I bought a ticket, I can do what I want,’ doesn’t apply.”

“We made sure he didn’t get through the ropes. It doesn’t end well in any shape or form, even if you don’t get to the ring. It happens, guys get drunk and want to be part of the show, but it’s not a good idea.”