Chris Jericho Talks About Owen Hart Not Going Into The WWE Hall of Fame, AEW, More

Chris Jericho was interviewed by Sportskeeda ahead of the UK Premiere for “Dark Side of the Ring”. Jericho discusses Owen Hart and why Owen should not go into the Hall of Fame.

Why he understands Martha Hart not wanting Owen in the WWE Hall of Fame.

“I never thought Owen should go in the Hall of Fame it’s just not right. I think anybody who had any problems with that should watch it and will understand where the family’s coming from. His influence doesn’t go away and it shouldn’t be minimized but if (Martha) doesn’t want to do that through the WWE system, I totally get that.”

How Owen’s spirit lives on through AEW.

“I’d love to see (Martha) do something with AEW. I think the spirit of Owen Hart lives on in AEW for sure. I’m a huge disciple of him. I’m very much influenced by Owen Hart. So I think that, whether it’s New Japan or AEW, I think it’s important for Owen to be remembered by his fans and by the people that he influenced, myself included.”