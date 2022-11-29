Chris Jericho Talks About Still Feeling The Need To Give “10000%”



Experts know nothing about Chris Jericho.

ROH World Champion and leader of the Jericho Appreciation Society in All Elite Wrestling took to social media on Tuesday to respond to a tweet with a message for supposed “experts.”

“The Ocho” made it clear that the so-called “experts” know nothing about him while making it clear that despite his success, he still feels obligated to give 100000% when he performs inside the squared circle.

“I love when the “experts” say “Jericho doesn’t have to do this or take this kind of punishment at this point…”. Just shows that You know nothing about me,” Jericho wrote. “Because the true answer is, YES I do have to do this! Because I’m Chris Jericho…and I won’t ever give less than 10000%.”

Check out the actual tweet from the official Twitter feed of Chris Jericho via the post embedded below.