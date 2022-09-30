Chris Jericho Talks Interest In Sting Match, Bringing Back ‘Painmaker’ Character

As noted, Chris Jericho was recently the guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast for an in-depth interview covering his legendary pro wrestling career and current status as ROH Champion in AEW.

During the discussion on the official All Elite Wrestling podcast, the king of character reinvention in pro wrestling spoke about his interest in a showdown against Sting, his Painmaker character, as well as some past dealings he had with the late WWE Hall of Fame legend Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart of The Hart Foundation tag-team with Bret “The Hitman” Hart.

Featured below are some of these highlights from the interview.

On how he hopes to face Sting in AEW and how he would resurrect his ‘Painmaker’ character for such a rivalry and bout: “Whenever there’s a Sting-Jericho match which there has to be because Sting and I have never been in the ring together ever, except for when Keith Mitchell retired and we had that after-ceremony. Never been in the same ring ever. Ever, ever, ever. There has to be a Sting and Jericho match in whatever way we decide it and that would be a great time for ‘Painmaker’.”

On his past dealings with Jim Neidhart in WCW and how ‘The Anvil’ called him a Cruiserweight: “The thing was ‘Cruiserweight’ was almost like being called a leper. There was such a stigma because I was two hundred and f*cking twenty-five pounds. I remember I wanted to work with Jim Neidhart once and they wanted to put me over and Jim’s like, ‘But, I’m not a Cruiserweight.’ I’m like, ‘Dude –’ I mean I’m not as big as ‘The Anvil’ but f*ck, I was just as big as — bigger than Shawn Michaels or just as big as Booker T. What are we talking about here? Get rid of this stupid ‘Cruiserweight’ name. I hated that name. Just have us wrestle.”

Check out the complete episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast featuring the new Chris Jericho interview by visiting Apple.com. H/T to POST Wrestling for transcribing the above quotes.