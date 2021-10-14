Chris Jericho Talks Why AEW Dynamite Recently Beat WWE RAW In The 18-49 Demo

During an appearance on the REINVENTED with Jen Eckhart podcast, Chris Jericho gave his thoughts on AEW Dynamite recently beating WWE RAW in the 18-49 demo:

“We have done bigger demo numbers than WWE RAW has done, which is the flagship show. I think our company came out of nowhere, basically, and really exploded because of a different attitude, and you can see that when you watch our shows. And you were there when we had the show at Arthur Ashe for 20,000 people in New York City, which is basically WWE’s backyard. So to draw a crowd like that and get the reception that we had, it seems to me that we are the hottest wrestling company in the world, and more importantly, we have the cool factor.”

“And when you have the cool factor in any form of show business, whether it’s wrestling, whether it’s music, whether it’s a TV show, people jump aboard quickly because they want to figure out what’s everyone talking about here. What is all this about? AEW has that. We have changed the industry just by being in existence and focusing on something that was different from every other wrestling company, and I think that’s also the reasons why we had such a great fan base that exploded to where we are right now.”