Chris Jericho Teaser For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho is promising a huge revelation for The Pinnacle on tonight’s AEW Dynamite show. As noted, it was previously announced that Jericho and The Inner Circle will be speaking on tonight’s show after recently returning and attacking The Pinnacle. Jericho took to Twitter today and promised a huge revelation for the group led by MJF.

He wrote:

“TONIGHT!! #TheInnerCircle returns and have we got a HUGE revelation for you #Pinnacle! Trust me….You’re not gonna wanna miss this! #AEWDynamite @aewontnt @AEW”

AEW later hyped Jericho’s teaser and used “The Return & The Revelation” to name the segment.

Here is the current Dynamite line up for tonight, along with the tweets-

-Mike Tyson returns

-Darby Allin defends TNT Championship vs. JD Drake

-The Bunny vs. Tay Conti

-Jurassic Express vs. Bear Country

-Adam Page vs. Max Caster

-AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks & Jon Moxley vs. AEW Champion Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers

-Inner Circle will speak, Chris Jericho has a “huge revelation” for The Pinnacle