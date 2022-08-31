Chris Jericho Thanks Tony Khan and EVPs, Calls AEW the Best in the World

Chris Jericho took to Twitter earlier this week to express his gratitude to AEW President Tony Khan, as well as AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, for helping him rediscover his passion for the wrestling industry. In addition to that, he praised AEW as the best professional wrestling company in the world.

“Just wanna thank @TonyKhan, @KennyOmegamanX & @youngbucks for reigniting my love for pro wrestling!! @AEW is the BEST wrestling company in the world today and I’m so PROUD to be a part of it! Haters gonna hate…and wizards are gonna throw fireballs at all their asses! [fire emoji x 3],” Jericho wrote.

The Bucks retweeted Jericho’s comments, but as of this writing, none of the people tagged had publicly responded. The post has been pinned to the top of Jericho’s Twitter feed.

The comments made by Jericho come after he recently indicated that he was one of the names WWE contacted about a return when AEW accused them of potentially tampering with their contracts, which you can read about at this link.

It is believed that the leader of The Jericho Appreciation Society has a contract with AEW that lasts until the first of 2024.

During the Jake Hager vs. Bryan Danielson match on tonight’s All Out go-home Dynamite, Jericho will make a return to the AEW commentary booth. He will then face Danielson in singles action at the All Out pay-per-view on Sunday.

Here is the full tweet from Jericho: