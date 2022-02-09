Chris Jericho Trademarks New Nickname He Used On AEW Dynamite

AEW star Chris Jericho filed to trademark a new nickname last week. USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) records show that Jericho filed to trademark “The Influencer” on 2/4.

Jericho referred to himself as “The Influencer” during his 2/2 promo on AEW Dynamite, noting that no one has more influence in AEW than himself.

The filing is for general pro wrestling and sports/entertainment use. The following use description was included with the filing: “Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes”

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.