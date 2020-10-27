Chris Jericho Trends Online For Allegedly Donating To Donald Trump, The Undertaker

Chris Jericho (Chris Irvine) became the top trending topic on Reddit’s wrestling section for allegedly donating $3000 dollars to U.S. President Donald Trump. The information was obtained from the website opensecrets.org where you can look up political contributions.

The same website also showed that The Undertaker (Mark Calaway) allegedly donated $1000 to Trump in September.

Didn't he claim that having Trump Jr. on (to promote his very political book) wasn't political? https://t.co/4AFxF5DR2h — David Bixenspan (@davidbix) October 26, 2020

Jericho recently snapped at a fan on Twitter that called him out for supporting Trump: