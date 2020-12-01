Chris Jericho Tweets On AEW/NXT Ratings For Thanksgiving Week Shows

Chris Jericho took to Twitter last night and commented on WWE NXT defeating AEW Dynamite in viewership for the pre-Thanksgiving episodes last week. As noted, NXT drew 712,000 viewers while AEW averaged 710,000 viewers. AEW still topped NXT in the key 18-49 demographic, and that’s what Jericho chose to focus on.

“It’s all about the Demo daddy. #wewinagain,” he wrote.

