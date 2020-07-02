Chris Jericho Tweets On NXT/AEW Ratings

Chris Jericho took to Twitter today and commented on last night’s ratings war between NXT and AEW. We reported earlier how the NXT Great American Bash Night 1 episode drew more viewers than the Fyter Fest Night 1 edition of Dynamite, but AEW won in the 18-49 key demographic. Jericho commented on why this is a win for AEW – because of what advertisers look for.

He tweeted: “Here’s a lesson about television ratings kids. Last night @AEWrestling was NUMBER 6 in the 18-49 demo. To tv networks & advertisers it’s the ONLY number that matters and we were up 31% in that area! So once again #AEWDynamite is the REAL winner in the Wed night ratings war!”

AEW ranked #6 in the demo this week and NXT ranked #13. Click here for our full report on this week’s ratings.