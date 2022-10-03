Chris Jericho Warns Daniel Garcia Ahead Of AEW Dynamite: “Be Careful What You Wish For”

Chris Jericho is ready to teach “The Most Technical Sports Entertainer of All-Time” a lesson on a special date in AEW history later this week.

Ahead of the three-year anniversary edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS this coming Wednesday night, the leader of the Jericho Appreciation Society surfaced on social media to comment on his scheduled match on the show.

“So it’s come down to this huh, Daniel Garcia,” Jericho’s warning tweet to Garcia began. “Sammy Guevara and I still love you man, but it’s time to teach you a little lesson!”

Jericho continued, warning Garcia to be “careful what he wishes for.”

“Be careful what you wish for,” he wrote. “See you on Wednesday, little brother. #AEWDynamite #JerichoAppreciationSociety @AEW @bryandanielson #TheOcho.”

Check out the actual tweet from the official Twitter feed of ROH World Champion Chris Jericho via the post embedded below, and make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on Wednesday night for live results coverage of the special three-year anniversary edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS.