Chris Jericho Wears Controversial Britt Baker Shirt On AEW Dynamite

On this week’s AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho appeared during the entrances before the first match.

Jericho was wearing Baker’s shirt, which revealed the black eye she had received at the hands of The Outcasts. The shirt fits Jericho’s heel character because it can be interpreted on TV as him mocking her, but in real life, Jericho and Baker are friends.

Over the weekend, some fans complained that the shirt depicted or mocked domestic violence. Others pointed out that if the shirt had been worn by a man with a black eye, some of the critics would have been less vocal. While you can debate whether the shirt should be worn in public, it should be obvious to everyone that the shirt is not intended to condone or mock domestic violence. Baker’s shirt was the most popular item on AEWShop.com over the weekend.

Click here for full AEW Dynamite results.