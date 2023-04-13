Chris Jericho Weighs In On The AEW Locker Room In 2023

Chris Jericho recently appeared onthe Battleground podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Jericho commented on the state of the AEW locker room in 2023:

“I don’t really know if there’s a misconception (about the AEW locker room). There’s always ups and downs in any company that you have but, I’m not gonna say any misconceptions but I think the AEW locker room is a great place to be and I think we got a lot of great people and I think everyone’s got a great attitude and we’ve been doing a great job over the last year building our brand and building our locker room and I think most, I’d say 99 percent of our locker room doesn’t wanna go anywhere else and wouldn’t go anywhere else.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



(h/t to PostWrestling.com for the transcription)