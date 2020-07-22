Chris Jericho’s Cruise Postponed Due To Covid-19

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Chris Jericho sent the following audio message to people that purchased tickets to his “Rock ‘N Wrestling Rager at Sea” cruise that was scheduled for February 2021:

“Even though February is still seven months away, guidelines are changing in all of our cities and I want to be extremely cautious and make sure that we can throw the epic party that you’ve come to expect from the Rock ‘N Wrestling Rager at Sea experience.”

“I want everyone to be safe. I want everyone to have a great time. We do not do social distancing on the Rager. We hang out. We pack into bar city and the casinos. We watch the matches and the rock n roll shows and the comedy shows. And we do that with complete safety and health in mind. So I want to give you that same experience.”

(quotes courtesy of ProWrestlingSheet.com)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR