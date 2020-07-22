Chris Jericho’s Cruise Postponed Due To Covid-19

Chris Jericho sent the following audio message to people that purchased tickets to his “Rock ‘N Wrestling Rager at Sea” cruise that was scheduled for February 2021:

“Even though February is still seven months away, guidelines are changing in all of our cities and I want to be extremely cautious and make sure that we can throw the epic party that you’ve come to expect from the Rock ‘N Wrestling Rager at Sea experience.”

“I want everyone to be safe. I want everyone to have a great time. We do not do social distancing on the Rager. We hang out. We pack into bar city and the casinos. We watch the matches and the rock n roll shows and the comedy shows. And we do that with complete safety and health in mind. So I want to give you that same experience.”

After careful consideration and caution for everyone’s health and safety, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to postpone the Triple Whammy. We will now sail Oct 21-25, 2021 from Miami, Florida to Grand Bahama Island. Learn more: https://t.co/3OqvhZjwsU — Chris Jericho Cruise (@jericho_cruise) July 22, 2020

(quotes courtesy of ProWrestlingSheet.com)