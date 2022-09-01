Chris Jericho’s Fozzy Tour Dates Postponed Due to Severe Throat Injury

Chris Jericho is suffering from a serious injury to his throat.

Due to the fact that Jericho suffered a “severely bruised larynx” at the Quake By The Lake edition of AEW Dynamite on August 10, Fozzy have announced today that the Save The World tour dates that were scheduled for September have been postponed. This is where he lost to AEW World Champion Jon Moxley in a match that ended in a rear naked choke submission. There is no information available at this time regarding exactly when Jericho was hurt; however, he was involved in a brawl following the match with CM Punk.

According to the statement released by Fozzy, even though Jericho’s injury is improving and the impact will not be long-lasting, his laryngologist has suggested that the first two weeks of the tour be postponed so that he can have sufficient time to recover completely.

The rescheduled tour dates for Fozzy have been moved to the spring of 2023, and the most recent information regarding the tour can be found on FozzyRock.com. The tour will now pick back up in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Thursday, September 29.

Since his defeat at the hands of Moxley that night, Jericho has not competed in a match, but he is slated to go up against Bryan Danielson at the AEW All Out event on Sunday. During Danielson’s victory over Jake Hager on Wednesday night’s go-home episode of Dynamite, he provided commentary for the show and, after the match, he briefly got physical with Danielson.

Here is the full message and Instagram post from Jericho and his band:

IMPORTANT TOUR MESSAGE FROM FOZZY!!

On August 10th during the Quake By The Lake @aew event in Minneapolis, Chris suffered a throat injury that left him with a severely bruised larynx. Unfortunately, even though the injury is healing and is NOT permanent, Chris hasn’t fully recovered and his laryngologist has recommended that @fozzyrock postpone the first two weeks of the Save The World tour (scheduled to start in Columbus on Sept 8) in order to facilitate a full recovery as soon as possible.

The postponed shows have been moved to the Spring of 2023. The rescheduled dates can be found at www.FOZZYROCK.com! ALL PURCHASED TICKETS REMAIN VALID FOR RESCHEDULED DATES!

The next leg of the Save The World tour will now start on September 29 in Charlotte. #Fozzy appreciates each and every one of you and we can’t wait to rock with you again at FULL STRENGTH very soon!!

– Chris, Rich, Billy, PJ & Grant