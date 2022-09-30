Chris Nowinski Gives Concussion Presentation to AEW Roster, Lashes Out Over NFL Incident

Christopher Nowinski, a former WWE Superstar and the founder of the Concussion Legacy Foundation, took to Twitter today to thank pro wrestling executives for inviting him to talk to their rosters about concussions.

Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins is trending on Twitter after suffering head and neck injuries on a second-quarter sack in Thursday’s NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa was brought to the hospital and was wearing a neck brace as a precaution, but she flew back to Florida with the squad and is believed to be in “excellent spirits” at the time. Tagovailoa’s upper arms looked to seize up nearly immediately after hitting the back of his head on the ground after being sacked by Bengals nose lineman Josh Tupou. He stayed on the field for almost 10 minutes before being stretchered bac. Tagovailoa, according to Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel, called for him after he fell down. McDaniel later stated that Tagovailoa has a concussion and is still in the concussion protocol.

Nowinski reacted on the Tagovailoa incident in response to a tweet from AEW’s Dr. Michael Sampson. Nowinski was at AEW Dynamite this week, according to Sampson, to give a concussion presentation to the players.

“Thx to @ChrisNowinski1 founder of @ConcussionLF for presenting to @AEW talent on the most recent information on #concussions, #CTE and ways to prevent or avoid sustaining one. Always cutting edge science. #saveyourbrain,” Sampson wrote with a photo of Nowinski speaking to AEW talents.

Nowsinski replied to Sampson’s tweets by thanking AEW President Tony Khan, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, and NWA President Billy Corgan for allowing him to speak to their respective teams.

“In light of the Tua disaster last night, I appreciate more than ever @AEW @TonyKhan, @WWE @TripleH, & @nwa @Billy all inviting me to come teach their talent abt #concussions & the risks of getting in the ring before you’ve recovered. Protecting athletes begins with educating them,” Nowinski wrote.

Nowinski quit WWE in June 2003 due to post-concussion syndrome complications. In the 2003 Royal Rumble Match, he was injured by a mistimed double dropkick from Rey Mysterio and WWE Hall of Famer Edge. Edge’s mistimed execution caused him to land on Nowinski’s head, effectively terminating his career.

Nowinski, who co-founded CLF in 2007 and has worked with WWE on their concussion protocol for years, was blunt with the NFL this week. He originally issued a warning before Thursday’s game between the Dolphins and the Bengals.

“If Tua takes the field tonight, it’s a massive step back for #concussion care in the NFL. If he has a 2nd concussion that destroys his season or career, everyone involved will be sued & should lose their jobs, coaches included. We all saw it, even they must know this isn’t right,” he wrote.

Nowinski later posted a follow-up, “I take no pleasure in being right. Pray for Tua. We saw this coming. Get angry. Get involved with @ConcussionLF to make sure the @NFL can’t do this again.”

Nowinski later posted a clip of the incident and wrote, “This is a disaster. Pray for Tua. Fire the medical staffs and coaches. I predicted this and I hate that I am right. Two concussions in 5 days can kill someone. This can end careers. How are we so stupid in 2022.”

As of this writing, Khan, Triple H, and Corgan had not publicly commented to Nowinski’s tweet.

Here are Nowinski’s related tweets:

In light of the Tua disaster last night, I appreciate more than ever @AEW @TonyKhan, @WWE @TripleH, & @nwa @Billy all inviting me to come teach their talent abt #concussions & the risks of getting in the ring before you've recovered. Protecting athletes begins with educating them https://t.co/GgQ48BYWbG — Chris Nowinski, Ph.D. (@ChrisNowinski1) September 30, 2022

I take no pleasure in being right. Pray for Tua. We saw this coming. Get angry. Get involved with @ConcussionLF to make sure the @NFL can't do this again. https://t.co/qbZLlgvk5S — Chris Nowinski, Ph.D. (@ChrisNowinski1) September 30, 2022