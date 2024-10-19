Chris Sabin Issues Statement On The Motor City Machine Guns’ WWE Debut

The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley) made their official WWE Smackdown debut this week.

Sabin issued a statement about the team’s debut on Twitter/X:

“MCMG are WWE Superstars.

The journey started in 2006 with many highs and lows along the way. From being struggling tag team artists working to prove ourselves to inspiring and innovating an entire generation of tag team wrestling, everything has led to this.

Thank you.”

During Smackdown Lowdown, the team addressed their debut match:

Sabin: “It’s pretty surreal. I’d like to say it’s a dream come true, but it’s more than that. This is a goal accomplished for us. It might have taken over 20 years to get here, to get to this position, but being one match away from being number one contenders for the WWE Tag Team Championships? That’s pretty crazy. Just saying it out loud kinda blows my mind a little bit.”

Shelley: “We take things one step at a time, but DIY is exactly why we came to WWE. Exactly why we want to declare ourselves the best tag team on the planet, because we beat all the great tag teams that already exist in the WWE Universe. So I apologize to you in advance DIY, but you’re looking at the next WWE Tag Team Champions.”