Chris Sabin Says It Would Be A Dream Come True To Compete At WrestleMania 41

Top WWE star Chris Sabin appeared on WWE Deutschland to discuss several topics, including how it would be a dream come true if he competes at this year’s WrestleMania 41.

Sabin said, “A dream come true. That’s what it sounds like. One of the first pay-per-views I ever saw was WrestleMania IX, and that took place at Caesars Palace in Vegas. Las Vegas. Which is kind of funny because WrestleMania is in Vegas this year, too, so it’s just kind of cool. Full circle moment. So, yeah, it would just, of course, be a dream come true to be on WrestleMania.”

You can check out Sabin's comments below.

