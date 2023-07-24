Chris Sabin Talks About Potential Motor City Machine Guns vs. FTR Dream Match

FTR vs. The Motor City Machine Guns.

It has a nice ring to it.

Chris Sabin thinks so.

The IMPACT Wrestling veteran and along with Alex Shelley, one-half of the Motor City Machine Guns, recently spoke about a potential dream match showdown against FTR during a Captain’s Corner virtual signing.

“I think it’s possible one day (MCMG vs. FTR),” he said. “Obviously, we thought it was gonna happen in AEW. It turned into a six-man tag which was fine. But, I think it’s possible one day.”

Sabin continued, “I’d love to have a match with those guys. I think they’re insanely talented and they have such a cool style because they like old school in today’s atmosphere and I think that’s really cool, makes them stand out. They’re both cool guys, great wrestlers. I think it’d be awesome.”

