Christian Addresses A Possible In-Ring WWE Comeback

During an appearance on Booker T’s podcast, Christian talked about a potential in-ring WWE comeback:

“It’s one of those things, right? It’s a completely different injury. I’m pretty content with all that I’ve accomplished in WWE. I pretty much accomplished everything I ever wanted to do except main event WrestleMania, and let’s be honest, how many people actually get a chance to do that?

I’m forty-six years old, I had some concussion issues. It’s just a matter of, I don’t see it happening. I’m medically disqualified. Not sure how I would ever get cleared.”

