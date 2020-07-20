Christian Announced For Tonight’s Raw

WWE has confirmed Christian for tonight’s Raw. He will be speaking to the WWE Universe for the first time since being attacked by Randy Orton last month.

Orton tweeted on his Unsanctioned match with The Big Show tonight and wrote: “Last Man Standing, Greatest Wrestling Match Ever, Unsanctioned Match … you all know what’s in store for Big Show. See it tonight. #WWERaw”

Here is the updated line up for Raw tonight:

-Christian will address fans

-Unsanctioned Match: The Big Show vs. Randy Orton

-Seth Rollins vs. Aleister Black

-Kairi Sane vs. Bayley