Christian Cage Addresses Criticism Of His AEW Debut

During an appearance on the Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast, Christian Cage commented on criticism of his debut with AEW:

“When you make that kind of announcement, it doesn’t matter who it is, there’s going to be people who an opinion and they’re going to pick who they think it should be or who they want it be, and if it’s not who they want it to be, they’re going to be upset. It doesn’t matter who it is. That’s fine. That’s their choice and it’s pretty obvious that social media, especially wrestling fans, are very fickle. A lot of times, that’s just the way it goes. The same people saying if I went somewhere else, they’d be saying, ‘Oh, he’s not being used right.’ It is what it is. You take it with a grain of salt and move on.”

(quote courtesy of Fightful.com)